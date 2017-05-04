Insurers penalising drivers of older cars

Sir, – I can only sympathise with Alistair Kissane (May 3rd) and his observations about the penal cost of motor insurance for older cars.

My latest renewal quotation doubled, though I had completed another year of no penalty points, convictions or claims. My insurer refused to offer any explanation for this 100 per cent increase.

The insurance companies penalise the drivers of older cars simply because they can get away with it. A motorist who keeps the same vehicle for several years with no claims has also proven he can avoid serious accidents where no claim arises, such as a single-car accident, since the vehicle has been kept on the road. The NCT test, now annual for cars over 10 years old, proves it is roadworthy. This indicates that the motorist keeping the same car for an extended period actually represents an exceptionally low risk yet is loaded by the insurance companies.

Since the Government forces all drivers to have insurance cover, it should also insist that the industry publish its cost ratings and provide an appeal mechanism for drivers who believe they are being overcharged against the objective risk factors their profile represents. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McGRATH,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.