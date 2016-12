Sir, – As a great-granddaughter of William Martin Murphy – founder of Independent News & Media (INM) – I and many of his relatives are shocked and disgusted at the behaviour of the board of INM in reference to the pension debacle.

Murphy was a fair and honest man and would never have taken away his workers’ pension rights. As a country we seem to have lost decency in a lot of business behaviour.

– Yours, etc,

ANN YOUNG

Newcastle, Co Wicklow.