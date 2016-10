Sir, – I totally agree with Anne Byrne about cyclists, footballers and their need to share tales of their injuries (October 6th). In a long, very average, rugby career I suffered a dislocated shoulder, broken leg, fractured wrist, torn knee ligaments, a torn hamstring and in addition, had more than 30 stitches to various cuts. I also have arthritis in both big toes.

But I don’t have to tell everybody about my injuries! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.