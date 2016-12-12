Increase in stamp prices

Sir, – In response to increasing stamp prices I can never understand why local post offices don’t supply a variety of box sizes to include parcel tape, string, pens and cards, to increase business and facilitate busy people.

In other areas of Europe and Australia a post office provides a one-stop shop to parcel, address and complete all business in one go. Most post offices have plenty of space for this service.

If the post office offered this service the customer could do everything in one go and would bring extra business to the post office.

– Yours, etc,

AVERIL PRIESTMAN.

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.