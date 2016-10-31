Improving road safety

A chara, – With the addition of so many traffic lights, speed ramps, incessant warning signs, traffic-calming measures and speed-limiting controls across our roads infrastructure, motoring has become a fight to concentrate on the task at hand, driving.

There are so many distractions on the road that each daily commute has become a short story rather than a journey.

There are risks associated with every single thing we do in life and what is needed is for us to take responsibility for ourselves and to reduce those risks and the risks to others, and not apply rules and regulations that distract us to the point of causing further risks.

All of these “health and safety” measures are having the reverse effect on both our driving ability and accident reduction.

Perhaps it’s time to concentrate on education and setting a mindset that provides for a safer environment rather than trying to change the spots on the leopard.

– Yours, etc,

JONATHAN WORMALD

Sutton,

Dublin 13.