Sir, – Fintan O’Toole (“We are undocumented but they are illegal”, Opinion & Analysis, March 7th) writes, “The same politicians who weep for the plight of the ‘undocumented Irish’ in the US like to talk tough about ‘illegal immigrants’ violating the sanctity of our own borders”. Can he name one? – Yours, etc,

ÁINE NÍ CHONAILL,

Immigration Control

Platform,

Dublin 2.