If robots ruled the world . . .

Sir, – I read with some amusement your article “Could robots go beyond taking our jobs to running our world?” (Business & Technology, March 9th).

The worries of some of the scientists quoted about “fear” of superintelligent AI, mitigation of existential risk, runaway artificial intelligence and robotics that pose a greater threat to humankind than merely stealing our jobs, failure transparency, black box for robots, desire to take control of the world.

Surely the one thing on this planet which is more to be feared is man himself, with his total mismanagement of the planet we live on.

I for one would rather take the chance of AI taking over and perhaps saving us from ourselves, than continue with the series of disasters that man continually visits upon himself. – Yours, etc,

FERGAL Mac ALISTER,

Artane,

Dublin 5.