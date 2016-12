A chara, – It always amuses me that at this time of the year The Irish Times deems it necessary to fill up two pages of the Weekend Review (December 3rd) with “Our Favourite Books” by well-known people.

Surely I can choose my own reading matter without this assistance. As well as this, it takes up space that could be better used in some serious reviewing.

– Yours, etc,

DEREK HENRY CARR

Dublin 2.