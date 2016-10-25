Humanitarian operations in the Mediterranean

Sir, – Stephen Collins is correct in asserting (Analysis, October 22nd) that it is now imperative that our Government emphasises our EU credentials and builds up alliances with as many other EU states as possible.

The Irish Maritime Forum (TIMARFOR) has made this point in letters to the ministers for foreign affairs and defence where we questioned the rationale of using a bilateral arrangement with Italy to govern the humanitarian operations of an Irish naval ship in the Mediterranean, when there is a UN mandated EU mission, Operation Sophia, operating in the same area.

Twentyfour EU nations contribute to Operation Sophia, including neutral Austria, Finland, Malta and Sweden.

Ireland needs to show solidarity with her EU partners and join Operation Sophia without delay. – Yours, etc,

Capt JAMES ROBINSON

Riverstick,

Co Cork.