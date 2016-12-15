HSE’s warning of funding crisis

Sir, – The article “HSE warns 2017 budget may be too low” (December 13th) gives us our annual reminder that the HSE perpetually needs more money.

Perhaps this year an embargo could be placed on all HSE appointments that do not involve direct patient contact. For years we have heard of the top-heavy administrative and managerial structure of the HSE. Perhaps our Minister for Health could make 2017 the year when action is taken to tackle this problem. Significant money could be saved and diverted to patient care.– Yours, etc,

TOM O’ROURKE,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.