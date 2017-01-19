HSE and elderly citizens in hospital beds

Sir, – I was disappointed when I read your front-page article outlining internal HSE memos that made allegations that families deliberately leave their elderly members in acute hospitals for ulterior motives of financial gain (“Elderly ‘left in hospital to protect family inheritance’”, January 18th).

Accepting that there is a problem with elderly people “blocking” beds, it is unacceptable for the HSE, in its memos, to ascribe such ulterior motives without offering proof.

The HSE and its officials need to be reminded that elderly patients and their families are not hostile enemies of the HSE but vulnerable users of the HSE service at a time when illness, disability and even death are the key issues at stake.

Rather than seeing families of elderly patients as enemies, the HSE needs to understand the complex family issues involved when elderly family members can no longer care for themselves. It needs to provide accommodation for these patients in long-stay hospitals until a satisfactory solution can be found. If the HSE feels disempowered in dealing with the matter it can apply to the Government for the necessary staff, facilities and funding, but creating a sense that it is at war with families is not the solution to the HSE’s problem. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.