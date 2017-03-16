How to prevent another ‘Grace’ abuse

Sir, – How many of these appalling Grace-like abuses have to be endured before proper action is taken to safeguard against such inhumanities? Even as we moralise about and politicise such happenings, it is highly likely that similar cruelties are being perpetrated on this little island.

What is needed is obvious: we do not need investigations, which drag on forever at enormous costs and then are shelved. What is needed is a mechanism to ensure frequent, but random, indepth inspection of all “care” places. This will not come cheap: it will run counter to commercial considerations, but the savings in dreadful human misery, not to mention consequent compensation, will more than offset the costs of this very necessary campaign. – Yours, etc,

TED O’KEEFFE,

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.