Sir, – Mick Barry suggested in the Dáil that Enda Kenny should ask Nóirín O’Sullivan where her missing mobile phone has gone (News, May 31st). But couldn’t the Taiseach just give the number a call and when it rings maybe the Garda Commisiner will be able to find it? Perhaps it’s behind the sofa? – Yours, etc,

Joe McCarthy,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.