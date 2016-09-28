Sir, – Conor Pope does very well in outlining the costs involved in being a male (Pricewatch, September 26th). However, he has omitted the cost of “man flu” medication. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Further to “How to be a man” (September 24th), as a man uninterested in sport or hunting, my palette of manly things consists of activities such as setting mousetraps, rebooting the router and putting the bins out. If I want to inject some violence into my life, I can always watch camogie or women’s rugby. – Yours, etc,

JAMES MAHON,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 9.

Sir, How to be a man? Love yourself. – Yours, etc,

HUGH HACKETT,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.