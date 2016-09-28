‘How to be a man’
Sir, – Conor Pope does very well in outlining the costs involved in being a male (Pricewatch, September 26th). However, he has omitted the cost of “man flu” medication. – Yours, etc,
FRANK BYRNE,
Terenure, Dublin 6W.
Sir, – Further to “How to be a man” (September 24th), as a man uninterested in sport or hunting, my palette of manly things consists of activities such as setting mousetraps, rebooting the router and putting the bins out. If I want to inject some violence into my life, I can always watch camogie or women’s rugby. – Yours, etc,
JAMES MAHON,
Glasnevin,
Dublin 9.
Sir, How to be a man? Love yourself. – Yours, etc,
HUGH HACKETT,
Dalkey,
Co Dublin.