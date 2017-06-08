Housing crisis and the economy

Sir, – Is it any wonder that gross inequality in our society remains rampant when we see the calibre of analysis and advice emanating from the likes of the the Fiscal Advisory Council (“Fiscal watchdog warns housing boom may overheat economy”, June 7th).

It is deplorable, in the face of the hardship and ongoing destruction of people’s lives wrought by the lack of adequate housing, that we read of warnings about the “risks posed to the economy” if we move urgently to address the misery.

The council warns that such actions have “the potential to bid up wages and erode competitiveness”. The idea that we should slow the response to the homeless crisis to protect the “economy” is perverse. It stands on its head the very reason why people came together to form social groups in the first place.

The idea was to become more efficient and effective by pooling talents and resources, thus improving conditions for all. It was not, as some seem to think, to create an “economy” where a few can exploit the many.

There can be little doubt now that we have in place structures that only exist to serve an “economy” . People, it seems, are but a burden.

Is it time to rethink the “social contract”? Have we reached that point where many are saying of the affairs of the state, “What does it matter to me?” The point at which Rousseau tells us, “The state may be given up for lost.” – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.