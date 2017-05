Sir, – One way to make housing far more affordable would be to abolish zoning laws with respect to modest developments by prospective first-time homeowners.

Instead we facilitate the hypocrisy of existing well-off homeowners, who object to such developments because they feel they own the view from their McMansions and holiday homes, or feel entitled to shoehorn people into their overpriced rental properties. – Yours, etc,

ANDREAS GREINER,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.