Sir, – I travel abroad from Dublin several times a year on business.

The flights are usually early in the morning so I stay in one of the airport hotels the night before.

On average, the price to stay one night is €110. This includes car parking and a shuttle bus to the airport.

I was quoted €425 to stay one night next Friday, St Patrick’s Day. All hotels had the same price. Clearly rip-off Ireland is alive and kicking. – Yours, etc,

NICK O’CONNOR,

Wexford.