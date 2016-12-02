Hospitals – too much information?

Sir, – Hospitals are intimidating institutions. On entering my local hospital, I encountered an incredible total of 34 information notices and signs within 10m of the entrance. Some signs appeared to be official HSE plastic signs, and others were just A4 pages that had been placed there by different members of staff.

The barrage of information on these signs was such that it would be unrealistic to expect a patient to read all the signs and retain all the information, thus their presence was pointless. In addition, the tone of the signs was negative, informing one of what was not possible rather than the opposite.

Would it not be possible for each hospital to have a “signs and notices” policy so that the posting of signs on hospital walls would be controlled? – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.