Homeless crisis and regional solution

Sir, – As a resident of Co Wexford I am confused by the housing crisis and the lack of a satisfactory explanation in the media as to why a crisis exists.

A quick glance at a property rental website shows that there are 150 properties for rent in Co Wexford, mostly for monthly rentals below €800, yet people are homeless and government agencies are putting families into unsuitable hotel rooms because of a housing crisis.

Is it not possible to place homeless people in the counties where economical houses are available, or is it the case that people prefer to be homeless rather than live outside Dublin?

– Yours, etc,

SEÁN O’SULLIVAN

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.