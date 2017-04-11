Holding on to chemical weapons

Sir, – In 1997, the United States ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention Treaty which required the destruction of all its chemical weapons.

In 2012, when the destruction should have been complete, US government admitted it still possessed a stockpile of 3,000 tons, including 780,000 shells containing mustard gas.

The elimination is planned for 2023.

The presidents of Syria and North Korea should tread carefully for the next few years. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna,

Austria.