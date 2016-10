Sir, – In Miriam Lord’s column (Saturday, 22nd) James Lawless TD has mixed up his political philosophers. It was Thomas Hobbes not John Locke who described life as “nasty, brutish and short”.

By contrast, Locke wrote that “the business of man is to be happy”.

– Yours, etc,

MANNY ASPE-COLLEGE

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.