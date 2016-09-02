Hiqa and community care

Sir, – Further to “Hiqa reports critical of HSE disability services” (August 29th), the real issue here is not the homes of residents but the failures in the level of care provided.

A move to the community out of these congregated settings can only be made where the level of care is addressed with support and where opportunities are provided that will meet all the needs of residents with comprehensive individual care plans, and protections, to create a better quality of life.

This can only succeed if done in an open and honest way with all parties, with support for families, and where there is a monitoring and inspection regime to ensure that where mistakes are made, we can all learn from them. For some, a move to the community may not happen because of age, level of disability, or quite simply because the person concerned does not want to move. They cannot be turfed out of their homes. Service providers must be compelled to meet all of their special needs. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN TIERNEY,

Chairman,

St Joseph’s Association;

Board Member,

Inclusion Ireland;

Dublin 13.