Sir, – As the only Irish tour guide at Lord’s Cricket Ground (at present), while I greatly enjoyed “An Irishman’s Diary” (March 16th) on Hiberno-Australian cricketing links, I felt I couldn’t let Frank McNally’s mention of “an Aussie team that played in the first ever international cricket match” pass unchallenged. Contrary to popular belief among our antipodean and nearby cousins, the first international cricket match was in fact contested between the US and Canada in New York in 1844.

Doubtless we can claim that there was Irish blood on both sides in this early North American derby. I note that the victorious Canadian side included a JC Wilson. When Ireland take the field against England at Lord’s for the first time ever this year they will (provided he’s fit) include a Mr Wilson of their own – Gary. Any relation, I wonder? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL BATE,

London.