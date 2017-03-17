Heroic helicopter rescue crew

A chara, – The loss of Rescue helicopter 116 and its crew will be keenly felt by the country as a whole but in particular by the fishermen, sailors and people who use our coastal amenities on a regular basis.

Capt Dara Fitzpatrick and her missing crew-mates are heroes in the truest sense of the word. They went to work each day knowing that they would put their lives at risk in order to help other people.

Having met the crew of the Waterford-based Rescue 117 last year when they paid an educational visit to our school, one could only be impressed by their professionalism, skills, bravery and good humour. I am sure these qualities were shared by the crew of 116.

Hopefully those missing can be returned to their families as soon as possible and hopefully those families will have the strength to cope with this tragic loss. – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY,

Carlow.