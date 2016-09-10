Healthcare funding choices and politics

Sir, – The pathetic antics of John Halligan make me wonder if any Irish politicians actually want to be in power? Or are they all like perpetual adolescents, opposed to everything and prepared to collapse a Government over a parish-pump issue?

Are we ever going to grow up and try living in the 21st century? – Yours, etc,

GERRY KELLY,

Rathgar, Dublin 6.

Sir, – I was shocked to read your editorial concerning John Halligan’s stand-off with the Government (“Halligan’s exit inevitable”, September 8th).

It was obvious that Mr Halligan was only responding to the concerns of his constituents and the medical staff at Waterford hospital who care for almost 500,000 people in the southeast.

If you consider yourself a national newspaper, I respectfully suggest you reflect the views and concerns of the whole nation rather than those of the chattering classes of Dublin 4. – Yours, etc,

JJ SCANLON,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – The Independent Clinical Review of Provision of a Second Catheterisation Laboratory at University Hospital Waterford comes to a number of conclusions, based on a reasoned analysis, international experience and clinical expertise.

These are that the elective catheter lab service in Waterford is productive, well up to international norms, well-run, and significantly under-resourced; the service mostly covers a population around Waterford and Wexford, which is a little bigger than the general catchment population of the hospital; the emergency service only runs from 9am to 5pm, does not meet international norms, and is very disruptive to the elective service; and that there is no justification, now or in the conceivable future, for a second catheter laboratory in Waterford.

The recommendations are that the existing elective service should be properly resourced, and increased; emergency patients should be referred to Cork or Dublin, if time allows, and failing this, provided with fast access to other services; and there should be a national review of service provision for acute cardiology care.

ADVERTISEMENT

We, and our politicians, now face a challenge. I think we should accept these recommendations, which I believe will lead to better, safer services for people in Waterford and Wexford.

Achieving more funding for cardiology in Waterford would be a very positive achievement both for John Halligan, and his constituents.

Yet building a second catheter lab in Waterford would consume scarce resources. It is most unlikely that it would ever be fully used, or properly staffed. Let’s not do it. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY STAINES,

Professor of Health Systems,

School of Nursing

and Human Sciences,

Dublin City University,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – On each and every working day, the ability of my (large) GP practice to safely see patients has reached capacity by noon at the latest, and patients are directed thereafter by our secretarial staff to seek medical attention by going to hospital or contacting the local GP out-of-hours service that evening.

Most GP practices now operate similarly and the advent of “free” care to sections of society has most certainly exacerbated the situation.

In turn, the many hospital emergency departments operating at or beyond capacity also give the public the message that patients should seek an appointment with their GP or GP out-of-hours service in the first instance.

No wonder that people are confused. No wonder that the GP out-of-hours services are in trouble. No wonder that people are on trollies.

Does anyone else think there might be a capacity problem with the health service as a whole? Does anyone else think that the only two rational economic solutions, therefore, are to either increase capacity and/or to introduce measures to reduce demand throughout the service?

Certainly giving out nonsensical mixed messages, as is currently happening, is not helping anyone. – Yours, etc,

Dr SHANE CORR,

Carrickmacross,

Co Monaghan.