Health research and clinical drug trials

Sir, – Dermot Walsh (November 23rd) might be interested to know that the majority of cancer clinical trials undertaken in recent years seek to find alternatives to chemotherapy, and there have been numerous very promising findings, for example in relation to immunotherapies. Anyone who is opposed to the use of chemotherapy, which is the current standard treatment for most cancers, should be very much in favour of increased access to clinical trials. – Yours, etc,

JACK NORTHWOOD,

Murrumbeena,

Victoria,

Australia.