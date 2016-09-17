Health and the White House

Sir, – Why the concern about Hillary Clinton’s cough and Donald Trump’s weight?

Dick Cheney, the bellicose vice-president under George W Bush, suffered the first of five heart attacks at the age of 37. He later required multiple angioplasties and catheterisations, plus a quadruple bypass, the implantation of a defibrillator, and a heart transplant. On 9/11 his cardiologist thought he was going to die from an imbalance in his electrolytes. Of course, had he been healthy, he might have advocated different policies . – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.