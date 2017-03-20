Have you ever tried to sit in central Dublin?

Sir, – How refreshing is Manchán Magan’s analysis (House & Home supplement, March 11th) of local authority’s current practice of privatising public spaces.

The absence of benches does mean exclusion from public life for many, especially those who can’t afford to patronise cafes with outdoor seating areas and the less able-bodied of us.

Hopefully, if we exert pressure on our local representatives this practice will be reviewed. – Yours, etc,

MIRIAM MOONEY,

Dublin 6.