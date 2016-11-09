Has Toblerone reached its peak?

Sir, – Further to Conor Pope’s “Chocolate bars feel wrath of ‘shrinkflation’ – Toblerone widening the gap between triangles in effort to reduce weight and cost” (November 8th), I am dismayed at the decision of Mondalez to change the shape of the Toblerone. The equal frequency of chocolaty peaks and valleys mirrored the highs and lows of life. I for one am saddened by the company’s move to increase the depressions at the expense of the climaxes. The teeth-wrenching summits are no more. – Yours, etc,

EMMET DALTON,

Howth,

Co Dublin.