Has Jeremy Corbyn got what it takes?

Sir, – Your editorial about the Labour manifesto takes a disappointingly conventional view of Jeremy Corbyn’s potential to be British prime minister (May 15th). It says he is someone “who no-one can seriously visualise leading the country”. I for one can see him as prime minister. However, one thing I cannot seriously visualise him doing is leading Britain into a disastrous military adventure such as Tony Blair in Iraq or David Cameron in Libya. Is this what your editorial and so much media opinion in Britain mean when they say Mr Corbyn lacks the necessary leadership qualities to be a British prime minister? – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.