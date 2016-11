Sir, – Frank McNally’s piece on Dublin “touchers” was funny (An Irishman’s Diary, November 3rd). Around the docks and in the inner city they were said to be on “the stick and crutch”.

It was considered bad form to refuse a reasonable and carefully choreographed “touch”. Done with style and understatement, it was an art form.

– Yours, etc,

HARRY CROSBIE

Hanover Quay,

Dublin 2.