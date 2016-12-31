A chara, – I have resolved to laugh in the face of every pretentious, politically correct, mid-Atlantic idiot who wishes me “Happy Holidays” next year. This stupid greeting is all the more ironic and hilarious in the US, where there are no “holidays” to speak of. This year I let it go, but someone has to step up and say no to creeping vapidity. To ensure cultural diversity, it is essential that we ensure that the dominant culture is not made to vanish.

It’s “Happy Hanukkah” and “Happy Ramadan”. It could even be “Happy Dhanu Sankranti”, “Happy Diwali” and “Happy Kwanza”. So unless you want to be ridiculed, it will have to be “Happy Christmas”. I mean it. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD SHORTALL,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.