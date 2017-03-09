Greens in government

Sir, – I refer to the letter from Sean Byrne (March 8th) to tackle the myth that somehow the Green Party massively penalised owners of older cars while in government. The fact is that the tax assessment methods for pre-2008 models did not change when reform of the motor tax system took place. In reality, car tax on pre-2008 models increased by much more under the Fine Gael/Labour government than it did under the Greens. If you want to blame somebody, apportion blame in a fair manner.

Regarding Mr Byrne’s other point about the subsidies to wind power generation in this country, there is no form of energy production that does not receive subsidies. Indeed, over €100 million is spent every year to keep two unviable peat-fired power stations open. Worldwide, the fossil fuel industry is subsidised to the tune of $10 million per minute.

Yes, renewables need subsidies, but let’s not pretend this is unusual, or doesn’t happen elsewhere. – Yours, etc,

GAVIN NUGENT,

Dublin 8.