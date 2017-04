Sir, – Looking at the various areas of Government floundering around at the moment (such as environment, transport, finance, water, carbon emissions, health and justice) reminds me of the old saying that if you can’t get people to agree what should be done, you should get them to form a large committee that will then efficiently decide that not much can be done. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BARTON,

Tinahely,

Co Wicklow.