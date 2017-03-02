Good news on citizenship fees

Sir, – Mrs Jean Turvey writes (March 1st) of having “to go through the Irish citizenship process and pay €1,000 in order to be granted an Irish passport”. I know I am out of touch with current regulations but does the fee-free post-nuptial declaration procedure not still exist? A right she had 40 years ago should not simply have lapsed or been abolished. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DRURY,

Brussels.

Sir, – It is my understanding that, for a fee of €175, foreign nationals married to or in a civil partnership with Irish citizens can apply for citizenship through naturalisation. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.