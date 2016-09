A chara, – Steven Smyrl (September 15th) makes clear his objection to the “completely contrived” metric system, which is based on multiples of 10. I am curious as to what Mr Smyrl would make of a system where 112 pounds make a hundredweight, 16 ounces make a pound, and 437.5 grains make an ounce. What’s the Anglo-Saxon for “bemusing?” – Is mise,

RORY CROTTY,

Douglas,

Cork.