Going metric

Sir, – The problem with metric weights and measures is that they are completely contrived, dating only to 1799. By contrast, imperial measurement is based upon the Winchester measures adopted in 1495, with roots dating to the Anglo-Saxon period. While it does require a tricky ability to multiply several ways other than 10, it represents quantities on a more human scale.

I haven’t a clue what I weigh in metric, but I can confidently say that six months ago I tipped the scales at 12st 6lbs, but now I’m a whole stone lighter. Thrilled doesn’t come close! – Yours, etc,

STEVEN C SMYRL,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.