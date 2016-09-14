Going metric

Sir, – It seems we will all just have to go the extra yard. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – As an old codger to whom the metric system came too late, may I assure Leo Moran (September 13th) that we do not try to convert anything. We are quite happy to order a “pound” of butter rather than 454 grams and to accept a suitable carton of milk, whatever it contains. When purchasing petrol, I look at the price charged rather than the volume, and when motoring, I keep my speedometer within the limits on the signs, without attempting to “convert” them. And, yes, my weight is just under 12 stone! – Yours, etc,

WJ MURPHY,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.