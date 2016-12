Sir, – I work across from the new Central Bank building currently being completed on the north side of the Liffey.

Partially responsible, for numerous reasons too many to list here, for the financial Armageddon in Ireland over the past 10 years did they really have to cover the new building in gold?

Did no one think of the optics?

– Yours, etc,

CONOR COOKE

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.