Sir, – Considering the rarity of the giant squid (“Giant squid found off Kerry coast”, May 18th), does it not seem a pity that it was killed? – Yours, etc,

ANN McAVOY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Now I know how they came up with the design for the creature in Alien. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MURRAY,

Dublin 14.