‘Gentleman Johnny’ Burgoyne

Sir, – Further to Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary “The man who lost America’ – An Irishman’s Diary about soldier and writer Sir John Burgoyne” (January 18th), “Gentleman Johnny” had a distinguished career as a civil engineer in Ireland and England. He was one of the founders and first president of the Civil Engineers’ Society of Ireland, founded in 1835 and renamed the Institution of Civil Engineers of Ireland in 1844. His contribution to the heritage of the Irish engineering profession was noteworthy. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DONNELLAN,

Chartered Engineer,

Clareview,

Limerick.