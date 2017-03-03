Gender and life expectancy

Sir, – Having read Michael Stephens’s letter (March 1st), my stress levels are through the roof! I can only imagine that a lot of women, like me, who were “fortunate” enough to find a man who “allowed” them to work in the home would like to tell him a few home truths. Get real. – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Michael Stephens offers an explanation for the five-year life expectancy gap between men and women.

On reading the letter, my first reaction was to check the date, but of course it was not April 1st. Still, it was a good joke; hilarious, in fact. – Yours, etc,

DYMPNA CONSIDINE,

Waterville, Co Kerry.