Gender and life expectancy

Sir, – Joseph Tummon (February 24th) asks for an explanation for the five-year life expectancy gap between men and women. One of the reasons is that men have traditionally taken on the responsibility of being the main providers for their families. In fulfilling that role, men have to take on more demanding and stressful jobs than women, thereby leaving women free to work in the home or just do part-time or less stressful jobs. Stress-related illnesses are a major factor in early deaths. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STEPHENS,

Raheen,

Limerick.