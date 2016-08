Sir, – Unlike Graeme Guthrie (August 29th), I have had to water my garden plants at least every second day during this summer as little or no rain fell on my garden. Our diverse weather pattern is a puzzle to me, and sometimes I think it is a puzzle also to our meteorological services. No offence intended. – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.