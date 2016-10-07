Garda whistleblowers

Sir, – That the Taoiseach has again expressed his utmost confidence in the Minister for Justice and the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána does little, on the basis of recent history, to inspire such confidence and provides a very hollow reassurance. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran, Co Donegal.

Sir, – Surely the time has now come to appoint a minister for investigative judges. The said minister would be responsible for keeping us informed of the progress being made by the growing legions of such judges and, crucially, would create yet another firewall for politicians to hide behind. Otherwise the consequences could be an extremely serious outbreak of democratic accountability. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY SHERIDAN,

Cobh, Co Cork.

Sir, – I don’t always see eye to eye with Clare Daly and Mick Wallace. But I salute their tenacity and courage on the whistleblower issue. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’REILLY,

Dublin 8.