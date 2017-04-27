Garda ‘sorryness’

Sir, – Regarding the inflating of alcohol breath-test figures, Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan talked to gardaí across the country and found “a collective embarrassment and a sorryness” (“Garda breath-test debacle not just management’s fault, says O’Sullivan”, News, April 26th).

The only previous use of the word “sorryness” defined it as an insincere apology designed to defuse a situation.

Sorry to bring this up. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.