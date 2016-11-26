Garda response to ‘mutiny’ comments

Sir, – If individual gardaí withdraw their labour it does not constitute strike action, so we are told. I thought that’s what people did when they went on strike, with each individual on strike withdrawing their labour.

So if everyone individually withdraws from driving within the speed limits, it does not constitute a mass breaking of the law? And so each individual is not breaking any law? Is more than the law an ass? – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH MACKEY,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – The comments made by Kevin Duffy that the Garda strike was unlawful were correct in fact. The Garda representative bodies have taken umbrage at this statement of fact. We have reached a stage in society where we can no longer state the truth. More evidence of the post-truth era. – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir. – In light of the sulking and pouting by the Garda representative associations over the out-of-context use of the word “mutiny”, perhaps they should now press management for a “sensitivity allowance”. They could apply online via Gmail. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.