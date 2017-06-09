Garda plans for responding to attacks

Sir, – “Garda insists it can respond quickly to any terror attack” says the headline (June 8th). Another headline on the same date, “GardaÃ­ > unable to attend crash scene as no car available”, suggests otherwise. – Yours, etc,

NIALL MURPHY,

Drogheda,

Co Louth.

Sir, – Major incident plans have a defined role for all stakeholders involved and those named individually. I have experience of initiating a major incident plan and also reviewing one in a Garda division I worked in.

There is no point in taking down the plans and dusting them off if they are not updated and unless we know each stakeholder’s response capabilities. The truth of the matter is that most major incident plans are not updated, and some of the individuals named on these plans are either retired or deceased and the phone numbers have changed.

Another difficulty, given the recent outrages by terrorists abroad, is that we do not have enough training in responding to major incidents.

Response times and training are very important, as well as communications between the different stakeholders. You would be amazed at the lack of ongoing training in this field for all members of An Garda Síochána.

Having it on paper is one thing, but training and preparedness are something else. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTY GALLIGAN,

(Retired Garda sergeant),

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – It is heartening to hear the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan say that there is such detailed and comprehensive knowledge of all security issues throughout the country.

One thing puzzles me, though. Why is there not the same level of knowledge within the Garda regarding itself? Then, surely, it would be crystal clear how the number of breathalyser tests was falsified by a figure of approximately one million? – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CHAPMAN,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.