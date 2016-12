Sir, – Now that the “critical senior positions” have been filled in An Garda Síochána and a €50 million pay rise has been accepted by all ranks, can we now take it that morale in the force has been fully restored and that the country is once again in safe hands.

In fairness, the force is not in a boastful mood but moderate and low-key after its massive raid on the treasury.

– Yours, etc,

THOMAS J CLARKE

Ayrfield,

Dublin 13.