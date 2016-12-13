Garda pay and pensions

Sir, – Recent discussion about Garda pay merits a closer look at Garda pensions. Gardaí retire at 50, and modern life expectancy means that they will survive on average for about 35 years on pension. Yet they would not have even served 35 years in the force.

This is an unsustainable arrangement and needs to be addressed with urgency. Early retirement of gardaí stems from an earlier age when they travelled by bicycle and had no patrol cars. There is no longer any rational reason why gardaí cannot remain in post until 65 years of age. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.